31 Mar 2022

David Warner among international stars hoping to land Hundred draft pick

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 1:25 PM

Australia’s David Warner has put his name forward for the second season of The Hundred, hoping to land a top-tier draft pick alongside the likes of Pakistan’s Babar Azam and West Indian star Chris Gayle.

Warner, who pulled out of a deal with Southern Brave in last year’s launch tournament due to travel difficulties surrounding Covid-19, is one of eight overseas stars who has set their reserve at the maximum £125,000 level.

He is also the highest profile Australian, with compatriots such as Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood not included on a long list of hopefuls totalling 534.

More than half of those are foreign players – including the International Cricket Council’s top-ranked T20 batter (Babar), bowler (Tabraiz Shamsi) and all-rounder (Mohammad Nabi).

The men’s draft is taking place behind closed doors on April 4, having originally been a live televised event 2019, with deals announced the following day. Signings for the women’s edition will also be revealed.

A total of 42 places need to be filled in the men’s competition, including 11 in the £125,000 bracket.

Among English talent there are 21 capped internationals looking for a deal, including recent Test debutants Alex Lees and Matthew Fisher as well as Tom Banton, Liam Dawson and Olly Stone.

Joe Clarke has the highest base price of £60,000 and could still be retained by his former side Manchester Originals via a bid matching system.

London Spirit, who finished bottom last year, have the first draft pick as a result. England’s World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss is understood to be taking charge of the team following the death of Shane Warne, reprising his successful partnership with England one-day captain Eoin Morgan.

:: £125,000 reserves: Babar Azam (Pak), C Gayle (WI), M Marsh (Aus), S Narine (WI), K Pollard (WI), T Shamsi (SA), D Warner.
:: £100,000 reserves: Shakib-al-Hasan (Ban), Q de Kock (SA), J Richardson (Aus), A Russell (WI).
:: Domestic reserves: J Clarke £60,000, A Wheater £50,000, J Denly £40,000, W Rhodes £40,000.
:: Selected domestic unreserved: T Banton, D Bess, D Briggs, P Brown, J Clark, L Dawson, L Evans, S Hain, T Kohler-Cadmore, D Rawlins, D Moriarty, J Thompson, L Wright.

