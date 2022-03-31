Owen Farrell’s comeback stalls as concussion rules him out of Sale clash

Owen Farrell’s comeback from repeated ankle injuries has stalled for concussion reasons arising from Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership victory over Bristol.
Farrell was replaced in the 71st minute of the clash in north London on Saturday after departing for an HIA, which he passed.
However, the England playmaker has still been following the return to play protocols this week and has not been picked for Friday’s visit to Sale.
