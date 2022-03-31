Courtney Baker-Richardson could make Newport return against Exeter

Newport boss James Rowberry could have Courtney Baker-Richardson available again for the visit of fellow League Two promotion hopefuls Exeter.

The forward has been sidelined since mid-February due to a hamstring injury but is closing in on a return to action.

On-loan Coventry defender Josh Pask, who has been absent for a similar spell with his own hamstring problem, is also nearing a comeback but this weekend’s game may come too soon for him.

It remains to be seen when Ollie Cooper (groin), Jake Cain (rib) and Courtney Senior (knee) will be available again, while Priestley Farquharson (knee) is out for the season.

Second-placed Exeter must again do without Nigel Atangana as he serves the last game of his three-match ban.

Kyle Taylor is also absent as he faces a lengthy spell out after suffering a serious knee injury in the recent win over Oldham.

Timothee Dieng could be handed a more prominent role after overcoming a hamstring problem to make a late substitute appearance in last weekend’s victory against Stevenage.

Jonathan Grounds is edging closer to a return from his calf problem but Harry Kite and Sam Nombe are set to be out a while longer.