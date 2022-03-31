Adebayo Akinfenwa to get guard of honour ahead of Wycombe’s clash with Doncaster

Wycombe will recognise striker Adebayo Akinfenwa’s contribution to the club with a guard of honour ahead of their League One clash with Doncaster.

The 39-year-old, who is the Chairboys’ record English Football League goalscorer, will retire at the end of the season.

Akinfenwa has only made three League One starts this season so is likely to be on the bench. Manager Gareth Ainsworth could name an unchanged team after five matches unbeaten.

Jordan Obita could return after missing the last three matches through illness, while Curtis Thompson has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in February.

Matt Smith is a doubt for Doncaster.

The on-loan Arsenal midfielder suffered a dead leg during last weekend’s defeat by Charlton and missed training earlier in the week.

Several other players are also touch and go, including striker Reo Griffiths, who has been struggling with Achilles and hamstring problems but was on the bench against Charlton.

Ethan Galbraith and Mipo Odubeko have both returned from international duty but Jon Taylor (ankle) remains sidelined while Kieran Agard, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Tom Anderson will all miss the rest of the season.