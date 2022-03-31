Search

31 Mar 2022

Coventry to check on Kyle McFadzean and Jake Clarke-Salter

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 5:25 PM

Coventry duo Kyle McFadzean and Jake Clarke-Salter are doubtful for the visit of Blackburn.

McFadzean (calf), who missed the two matches before the international break, and Jake Clarke-Salter, who was forced off with a groin injury last time out, have both been receiving treatment.

Michael Rose returned to training this week after a two-match Covid absence and could go straight back into the starting line-up.

Fellow defender Todd Kane is also back after a hamstring problem saw him sidelined for two games.

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz is likely to only make the bench having made his comeback from an ankle injury in Chile’s World Cup qualifying defeat to Uruguay.

The 22-year-old, who has not played club football since mid-February, featured for 80 minutes in midweek but was not scheduled to return home until Thursday evening.

Defender Darragh Lenihan and midfielder Reda Khadra are set to miss out after withdrawing from their respective international squads with injuries picked up before the break.

Jan Paul van Hecke is a doubt with a hamstring problem which forced him to pull out of international duty with Holland Under-21s but fellow defender Ryan Nyambe and midfielder Tayo Edun will return after their recent injuries.

