31 Mar 2022

Stoke to assess Joe Allen and other internationals ahead of Sheff Utd clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 5:55 PM

Stoke will check on captain Joe Allen and the rest of their returning internationals ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match against promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.

Midfielder Allen started for Wales in the World Cup play-off win over Austria but was then rested for the friendly against the Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

Jacob Brown was in action for Scotland, while midfielder Jordan Thompson played both of Northern Ireland’s fixtures so will also be assessed.

On-loan Brighton forward Abdallah Sima, recovered from groin surgery, was an unused substitute for the win over Millwall before the international break so could be involved again. Midfielder Nick Powell (quad) and defender Harry Souttar (knee) continue their own rehabilitation.

Sheffield United are monitoring Billy Sharp’s ankle issue after the forward came off during the second half of the win over Barnsley before the break.

Croatia defender Filip Uremovic could be in line for a debut provided international clearance comes through after he joined until the end of the season following the suspension of his contract with Russian club Rubin Kazan.

Scotland midfielder John Fleck (groin), on-loan Liverpool defender Ben Davies (calf) and wing-back Enda Stevens (calf) are all stepping up their recoveries as they close in on a return to action.

Defender Charlie Goode (knee) has gone back to Brentford for more treatment, while George Baldock (knee), Rhian Brewster (hamstring) and forward David McGoldrick (thigh) also continue their own recoveries.

