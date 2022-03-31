Search

31 Mar 2022

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes could return for Championship clash with Fulham

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 7:25 PM

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes could return for the Sky Bet Championship match against Fulham after six weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Dykes has not played for QPR since a 2-0 defeat at Millwall on February 15 but he made his comeback as a substitute for Scotland against Austria on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng is expected to be out for another week because of a thigh problem.

QPR had a number of players on international duty and their fitness will assessed before the team is picked.

Fulham boss Marco Silva will make a late call on whether to select defender Antonee Robinson.

Robinson has played three matches in a week for the USA and was not due to return to London until Thursday.

Given his workload, he could be rested for the QPR clash but otherwise Silva has reported a clean bill of health for his squad.

“The April schedule is really difficult. We have to prepare well and need all our players in a good condition. The whole squad can make a difference,” Silva said.

