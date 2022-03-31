Jamie Murphy a doubt for Mansfield’s game with Northampton

Mansfield could be without Jamie Murphy for Northampton’s visit.
The on-loan Hibernian winger was forced off in the first half of the midweek draw with Hartlepool due to a hamstring issue, to add to the Stags’ injury list.
Matty Longstaff missed out on Tuesday with a foot injury.
Kieran Wallace (knock) was an unused substitute at Hartlepool and it remains to be seen whether he could play some part.
Josh Eppiah could feature again after returning from injury for Northampton last weekend.
Eppiah played the last 16 minutes of the 2-0 win over Hartlepool and is likely to be given more game time.
Chanka Zimba could be in line to start after he scored soon after coming off the bench last time out.
Idris Kanu (jaw) is building towards a return to action and could be available for selection soon.
