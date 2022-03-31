Search

31 Mar 2022

Charlton defender Chris Gunter back for Lincoln game after international duty

Charlton defender Chris Gunter back for Lincoln game after international duty

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 7:55 PM

Charlton welcome back Wales defender Chris Gunter for the visit of Lincoln in Sky Bet League One.

Gunter missed last weekend’s victory at Doncaster due to international duty.

The Addicks have no fresh fitness concerns and midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey is nearing his first appearance of the season after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Forster-Caskey has now made three appearances for the Addicks’ under-23s side and played a full part in training as he builds up his fitness.

The Imps will check on a number of players ahead of the trip to The Valley.

Adam Jackson (head injury), Cohen Bramall (hamstring) and Teddy Bishop (knee) were all forced off in last week’s defeat at Shrewsbury and must prove their fitness.

Joe Walsh could also be doubtful with a knock.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (England Under-19s) and Lewis Fiorini (Scotland Under-21s) both return from international duty.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media