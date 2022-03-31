Accrington duo Toby Savin and Tommy Leigh back from bans to face Cheltenham

Accrington will have Toby Savin and Tommy Leigh back from suspension for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Cheltenham.

Goalkeeper Savin has served a one-match ban following his red card in the 4-0 defeat to Plymouth a fortnight ago, while midfielder Leigh sat out three games after being dismissed in the 2-1 victory over Charlton on March 12.

Savin could regain his starting spot from 19-year-old Liam Isherwood, who made his first senior start in last weekend’s 2-1 home loss to Gillingham.

Wingers John O’Sullivan and Joe Pritchard returned from their respective injuries with second-half cameos against the Gills, while defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou was an unused substitute following his knee issue.

Cheltenham will assess striker Kion Etete ahead of the trip to the Wham Stadium.

The Tottenham loanee played the final 13 minutes of last weekend’s 4-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday following a four-game absence but has struggled with another injury niggle during the week.

Midfielder Charlie Colkett missed the trip to Hillsborough due to a calf issue and will once again be sidelined.

Left-back Ben Williams and on-loan Southampton forward Dan Nlundulu (both hamstring) remain out, while January signing Charlie Brown is still awaiting his Robins debut after resuming training following injury.