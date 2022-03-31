Crewe expected to be without Scott Kashket when Fleetwood visit

Crewe look set to remain without Scott Kashket for the visit of relegation rivals Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One.

The former Wycombe attacker has failed to make a competitive appearance for the Railwaymen in 2022 but made his return from an ankle injury during the midweek Cheshire Senior Cup tie with Stockport.

Unfortunately, Kashket was forced off in the first half and is not likely to be available to boss David Artell for the clash against a side who occupy the final place above the bottom four.

Rio Adebisi, Scott Robertson and Ryan Alebiosu have all been ruled out for the rest of the season for the basement club, but Mikael Mandron (knee) and Tariq Uwakwe (knee) are set to make comebacks later in April.

Fleetwood also have numerous injury problems but saw Paddy Lane handed a senior Northern Ireland debut in midweek.

Carl Johnstone, Barry Baggley and Cian Hayes were able to feature for their respective international youth teams as well and the foursome are likely to start again for Stephen Crainey.

Anthony Pilkington will be checked on but Dan Batty (ankle) and Josh Harrop (hamstring) are still sidelined.

Jordan Rossiter, Brad Halliday, Ellis Harrison and Harrison Holgate remain in the treatment room.