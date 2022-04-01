Search

01 Apr 2022

Defending champion Hubert Hurkacz advances past Daniil Medvedev in Miami

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 6:25 AM

Hubert Hurkacz cruised past Daniil Medvedev in a shock straight-sets victory to move within two wins of a successful Miami Open title defence.

The Pole endured the world number two’s best shots early to grind out a tough opening set 7-6 (7) before disarming Medvedev with some spectacular net play to take the second 6-3.

In comments carried by the ATP Tour site, the world number 10 said after the match that the humid conditions helped get him over the line.

“I have spent a lot of time in Florida, so I am used to the humidity,” he said.

“I think the conditions were in my favour today, so I tried to use them.

“I think the return was crucial. I was able to make a lot of returns and get some free points on my serve, because having rallies with Daniil is fun, but they get long. It is good I was able to get some free points.”

Hurkacz will face Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals after the teenager overcame Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 6-7 (5) 6-3 7-6 (5).

Meanwhile, former world number one Naomi Osaka came back from a set down against Belinda Bencic to reach her fourth career WTA 1000 final.

Although Bencic raced out of the gates with some superb returns, Osaka found her serve in the second as she sent down 18 aces en route to a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

She will meet soon-to-be world number one Iga Swiatek in the final after the Pole defeated Jessica Pegula of the US 6-2 7-6 in their semi-final.

