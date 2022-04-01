Search

01 Apr 2022

Joe Grayson to return from injury for Barrow’s home fixture with Port Vale

Joe Grayson to return from injury for Barrow’s home fixture with Port Vale

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Barrow defender Joe Grayson is set to return to the squad for the first time in over three months for the visit of Port Vale.

The 23-year-old has been out since December 29 with an Achilles injury but has had almost two weeks’ training and played in an inter-club game on Tuesday.

Fellow defender Kgosi Ntlhe, who has featured just once since a knee injury in August, is a couple of weeks away from being available for selection.

A number of other players are carrying knocks which will require time for reintegration.

Port Vale midfielder Tom Pett will be assessed after being forced off just 12 minutes into last weekend’s win over Sutton with a tight hamstring.

Defender Dan Jones is closing in on a return and should be able to play a part in the club’s bid for promotion.

The 27-year-old has not played since a four-match ban in December as a result of Covid and a hamstring problem.

Tom Conlon (Achilles) and James Gibbons (ankle ligament damage) remain sidelined.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media