Morecambe duo Alfie McAlmont and Greg Leigh hoping for selection against Burton

Morecambe pair Alfie McCalmont and Greg Leigh are hoping to be back in contention for the home game against Burton.
On-loan Leeds midfielder McCalmont was due to return to training with Morecambe on Thursday after his involvement with the Northern Ireland Under-21s.
Left-back Leigh will be assessed after featuring for Jamaica in their World Cup qualifiers against Canada and Honduras.
Derek Adams’ side, third from bottom and a point from safety, are bidding to halt a 12-game winless run.
Burton midfielder Adlene Guedioura is pushing for a return to the starting line-up.
Guedioura stepped off the bench in the recent defeat at Charlton after recovering from a calf injury.
Fellow midfielder Joe Powell has recovered from a neck strain and should be available after playing for 65 minutes at Charlton.
The Brewers, 17th in the table, have won only one of their last seven league games.
