02 Apr 2022

Morecambe duo Alfie McAlmont and Greg Leigh hoping for selection against Burton

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

Morecambe pair Alfie McCalmont and Greg Leigh are hoping to be back in contention for the home game against Burton.

On-loan Leeds midfielder McCalmont was due to return to training with Morecambe on Thursday after his involvement with the Northern Ireland Under-21s.

Left-back Leigh will be assessed after featuring for Jamaica in their World Cup qualifiers against Canada and Honduras.

Derek Adams’ side, third from bottom and a point from safety, are bidding to halt a 12-game winless run.

Burton midfielder Adlene Guedioura is pushing for a return to the starting line-up.

Guedioura stepped off the bench in the recent defeat at Charlton after recovering from a calf injury.

Fellow midfielder Joe Powell has recovered from a neck strain and should be available after playing for 65 minutes at Charlton.

The Brewers, 17th in the table, have won only one of their last seven league games.

