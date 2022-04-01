Callum Hudson-Odoi to miss Chelsea clash with Brentford due to Achilles injury

Callum Hudson-Odoi will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday.
The Blues winger continues to battle an Achilles issue and has also suffered lower-back pain.
Reece James can return after hamstring issues to boost the Blues, with Christian Pulisic likely to be involved despite a hectic international schedule with the United States.
Brentford remain without Josh Dasilva after he sustained a minor hamstring injury in training.
The midfielder, who only recently returned from a long-term hip issue, was sent off against Newcastle in February but while he has now served his three-match suspension, the Arsenal academy graduate is set for another spell on the sidelines.
Julian Jeanvier (knee) stepped up his recovery with an appearance for the B-team last month but is not yet in contention which is also the case for Tarique Fosu-Henry (hamstring).
Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Mbeumo, Eriksen, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Lossl, Jorgensen, Sorensen, Boerslev, Jensen, Wissa, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos.
Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Lukaku.
