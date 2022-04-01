Search

02 Apr 2022

Wilfried Zaha doubtful for Crystal Palace’s clash with Arsenal

01 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira could be without Wilfried Zaha for his side’s Premier League clash against Arsenal on Monday.

The Ivory Coast international is a doubt after he was ruled out of his country’s 3-0 defeat against England with a hamstring injury.

Michael Olise could be absent after he withdrew from France’s Under-21 squad with a foot problem, while Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) is also facing a race against time to be fit for the visit of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Bukayo Saka should be fit to feature for Arsenal after missing England’s friendlies following a positive coronavirus test.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was also forced to withdraw from the Three Lions squad with a hip injury which is expected to keep him sidelined this week.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is back in training following a calf issue and could come into the side.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Olise, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Ferguson, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo, Tomiyasu, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

