Carlos Alcaraz makes first Masters 1000 final with victory over Hubert Hurkacz

Carlos Alcaraz has defeated the defending champion at the Miami Open, Hubert Hurkacz, to secure his first ATP Masters final.
The 18-year-old Spaniard won 7-6 (5) 7-6 (2) in just over two hours and said playing the final was “something that you dream of when you are a child”.
“I have a lot of emotions right now,” Alcaraz told ATP after the match.
“I’m going to approach the final like a first round, trying to mask the nerves. I’m going to enjoy it, it’s going to be a great final.”
Hurkacz ended with 23 winners to Alcaraz’s 22 but committed 37 unforced errors.
He will face Norway’s Casper Ruud, who also booked his place in his first Masters 1000 final on Friday with a comfortable win over Francisco Cerundolo.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.