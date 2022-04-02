Search

02 Apr 2022

Carlisle deny nine-man Tranmere at the death

Carlisle deny nine-man Tranmere at the death

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Substitute Tobi Sho-Silva scored at the death to secure a point for Carlisle at nine-man Tranmere as a fiery encounter at Prenton Park ended in a 2-2 draw.

It looked as though Elliott Nevitt had done enough to earn Tranmere all three points when he broke away in the 76th minute to score, but Sho-Silva headed home in the seventh minute of stoppage time after Jordan Gibson’s shot had come back off a post.

Omari Patrick’s strike had earlier brought Carlisle level for the first time in the 55th minute as they made a one-man advantage tell after half-time, following Calum MacDonald’s straight red card for a late challenge on Kelvin Mellor in the 40th minute.

The goal cancelled out Kane Hemmings’ opener on the quarter-hour mark, with the striker slotting home Josh Dacres-Cogley’s cross.

An ill-tempered match boiled over on the back of MacDonald’s sending-off, with a mass brawl ensuing and six yellow cards being dished out by referee Charles Breakspear.

Among the recipients were the two managers – Micky Mellon and Paul Simpson – seemingly for failing to control their players.

Tranmere were reduced to nine men in the first minute of added time, with Kieron Morris sent off for a high boot on Rod McDonald, before Sho-Silva bagged the dramatic equaliser.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media