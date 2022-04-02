Mansfield move into play-offs and dent Northampton’s automatic promotion hopes

Mansfield boosted their promotion hopes with an impressive 1-0 win over automatic promotion-chasing Northampton.

Oli Hawkins scored the decisive goal midway through the first half as Mansfield created a new club record of 11 successive home wins.

Stags were dominant throughout with only the heroics of goalkeeper Liam Roberts denying them a more comfortable win.

The visitors started brightly with Fraser Horsfall and Chanka Zimba having early chances.

But Mansfield took charge when Hawkins headed home Matty Longstaff’s cross on 21 minutes.

Jack Sowerby smashed a shot well wide after a corner fell perfectly to him, before Mitch Pinnock hit the crossbar.

Roberts made three stunning saves to keep out Longstaff and Rhys Oates twice as Mansfield stepped up the pressure just before half-time.

Lucas Akins fired just wide and Stephen Quinn went close with two shots as Mansfield continued their dominance after the break.

Northampton’s task was made harder when Paul Lewis was sent off with 15 minutes to go for a petulant shove off the ball on George Lapslie.