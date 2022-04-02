Search

02 Apr 2022

Nathan Broadhead seals last-gasp win for play-off chasing Sunderland

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

A last-minute winner from Nathan Broadhead helped Sunderland move back into the League One play-off places after beating Gillingham 1-0.

The Black Cats had plenty of chances throughout but Broadhead’s late goal saw the side move into sixth while the Gills drop to 20th, just two points above the relegation zone.

The hosts started brightly and applied plenty of pressure, with Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke going close.

They came close to finding the opener 20 minutes in when Clarke’s cross met Luke O’Nien in the middle of the box but his header rattled off the bar.

Gillingham responded with an opening of their own moments later but Charlie Kelman’s shot from a tight angle flew wide.

Sunderland started the second half well and came close again following a goal-line scramble from a corner but could not get the ball over the line.

The Gills then tried their luck when David Tutonda crossed into the box but Vadaine Oliver headed wide.

Corry Evans could have put Sunderland in front 10 minutes from time but fired his effort over the bar before Broadhead found the winner in the last seconds of stoppage time, heading into the bottom corner.

