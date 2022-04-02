Search

02 Apr 2022

MK Dons keep pressure on promotion rivals with win over Shrewsbury

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

MK Dons remain hot on the heels of the top two in Sky Bet League One after a comfortable 2-0 win over Shrewsbury.

Mo Eisa opened the scoring on 17 minutes before Scott Twine netted his 15th league goal of the season as the Dons closed the gap on Wigan and Rotherham to just one point.

It was Twine’s sublime pass to pick out Eisa inside the first 20 minutes that allowed the Sudanese forward to calmly slot past Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

Daniel Udoh almost brought Salop level before the break when he was denied by a superb save from Jamie Cumming inside the six-yard box.

It was more delightful Dons play that wrapped up the points on 55 minutes. Troy Parrott picked out Josh McEachran who then fed Twine, who composed himself before finishing with his right foot to make it seven wins in eight for Liam Manning’s side.

