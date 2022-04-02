Defeat and double keeper blow deepens Aldershot woes

Aldershot’s National League survival hopes were dealt a blow by a 2-0 home defeat to Eastleigh and a double goalkeeping injury.
Brennan Camp scored the opening goal with 22 minutes gone before a lengthy delay following an injury to Aldershot goalkeeper Ethan Ross, who required treatment from paramedics.
Tyrone Barnett doubled the visitors’ advantage in the ninth of 23 minutes of first-half stoppage time.
Eastleigh saw out the victory to leave Aldershot – who also lost substitute keeper Mitch Walker to injury with forward Mo Bettamer taking the gloves – 20th.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.