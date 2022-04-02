Search

02 Apr 2022

Last-gasp Lee Gregory strike earns Sheffield Wednesday win over Wimbledon

Last-gasp Lee Gregory strike earns Sheffield Wednesday win over Wimbledon

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Lee Gregory scored in stoppage time to give Sheffield Wednesday a dramatic 2-1 win over Wimbledon at Hillsborough.

It was the perfect start for Wednesday after captain Barry Bannan whipped in a dangerous cross and Jack Hunt converted with a diving header in the 11th minute.

The away side responded well to going behind and found an equaliser after 22 minutes.

Zach Robinson beat the offside trap and squared to Ayoub Assal, who smashed the ball into the top corner past keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Wimbledon made it difficult for the home side for the remainder of the half and went into the break deservedly level.

Assal could have snatched a winner for the Dons with 10 minutes to play but Peacock-Farrell came out on top in the one-on-one.

Just as Wimbledon thought they had done enough to claim a vital point, two minutes into added time Gregory headed in to send the home faithful wild.

Wednesday moved into fifth place as a result while Wimbledon are now four points adrift of safety.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media