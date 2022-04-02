Search

02 Apr 2022

Mariners sink Chesterfield with four-goal show

02 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Grimsby boosted their National League play-off hopes as they came from behind to seal a thumping 4-1 win at third-placed Chesterfield.

Reeling from an injury crisis that saw eight first team regulars ruled out, the Spireites still grabbed the lead when Lawrence Maguire headed home after six minutes.

But Paul Hurst’s men responded in style with John McAtee rifling an equaliser from 25 yards on 27 minutes before Gavan Holohan lashed home an equally superb strike four minutes later to put the Mariners in front.

Grimsby continued to hold the upper-hand and they extended their lead shortly before the interval when Harry Clifton headed his sixth of the season.

Manny Oyeleke hit the post for Chesterfield in the second half but Grimsby wrapped up a season’s best performance in style as Ryan Taylor netted his side’s fourth 12 minutes from time.

