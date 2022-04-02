Search

02 Apr 2022

Wycombe boost play-off push with win over Doncaster

Wycombe boost play-off push with win over Doncaster

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Wycombe celebrated Adebayo Akinfenwa’s career in fine style as a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Doncaster fired them to the cusp of the League One play-off places.

“The Beast” announced he would retire at the end of the season earlier this week and the club honoured the career of their record EFL scorer at Home Park.

But it was down to business on the pitch as midfielders Garath McCleary and Anis Mehmeti did the damage to leave Gareth Ainsworth’s outfit outside of the top six only by a point.

Albanian youngster Mehmeti provided the cross for McCleary to head home in the 18th minute.

Tommy Rowe cleared Sam Vokes’ header off the line moments later, before Josh Scowen’s effort was well tipped over by Jonathan Mitchell.

David Stockdale then did well to keep out Matt Smith’s effort.

Mehmeti put the game to bed with 16 minutes left with a super strike after cutting onto his favoured right foot.

Rovers are now seven points adrift of safety with their relegation rivals having games in hand.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media