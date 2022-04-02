Search

02 Apr 2022

It takes time – Rory Burns puts Ashes heartbreak to bed before new Surrey season

02 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Rory Burns insists he has put what happened in the Ashes “to bed” as he prepares for the start of the domestic county season with Surrey.

The opener was one of a number of casualties following England’s humiliating 4-0 defeat Down Under, alongside James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler.

Burns managed just 77 runs against Australia at an average of 12.83 and was dropped from the squad for the recent series against the West Indies.

The 31-year-old says what occurred in Australia is now behind him.

“I don’t really (look back on it), I’ve kind of put it to bed, to be honest,” he said.

“I had some good time off when I came home. Lots of family time. Reassessed my game and tried to work on various things from a technical aspect. Just little tweaks I could make to then go again.”

Before the fateful Australia trip, he was arguably the most experienced opener in the national side, having played 32 Test matches while averaging 30.32 in a position England have struggled with since the retirement of Andrew Strauss in 2012.

On the process of moving on from the tour, Burns said: “It takes a little bit of time. A little bit of reflection. Taking stock of your thoughts and feelings as it goes along.

“With Covid and bubbles in recent times it’s been quite intense, with international cricket particularly, and the Ashes was no exception.

“It was probably the most intense process we’ve been through. Started with five weeks on the Gold Coast.

“I just took a little bit of time on my own. A bit of family time. My daughter was there, and so was my wife. But spending time with them, rationalising it, talking to people I trust and then getting back on the wagon.”

Burns is still trying to improve after being dropped.

“Obviously (it was) not my decision. Out of my hands so I had to deal with what I’d been dealt,” he said.

“What Jimmy said resonated with me the other day. I’m still looking to improve, still looking to get better. I think that I can. I’ll go again and try to score runs.”

