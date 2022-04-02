Rob Edwards delight as Forest Green claim club-record points haul with Iron win

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards felt his side could have made life easier for themselves before seeing off struggling Scunthorpe but admitted victory was all that mattered as they edged closer to promotion.

Dan Sweeney’s 75th-minute header earned Rovers a 1-0 win over the division’s bottom club and moved them onto 75 points for the campaign – Forest Green’s record tally in League Two.

Rovers, who have now won successive matches after going seven games without a victory, remain four points clear of second-placed Exeter and are nine points above fourth-placed Northampton with eight games to go.

“We had some good chances to make it a little easier, but it doesn’t matter at this stage of the season, so I’m pleased to get over the line and get to a record points haul for the club,” said Edwards, who was also thrilled to see defender Sweeney net a valuable first goal for the club

“Not many would have money on big Sweens getting the winner and it was a really good header and I’m delighted for him – he gives us bags of personality,” he said.

Rovers were dealt an early blow when top scorer Matty Stevens hobbled off, but Edwards lauded his replacement Josh March.

Edwards said: “It’s too early to assess Matty Stevens, but I thought Josh March was outstanding when he came on and I had no hesitation in bringing him on.”

Despite their lowly position in the standings, Scunthorpe were the first to threaten when Hayden Hackney hit the post.

However, Forest Green responded to the loss of Stevens by creating a number of chances.

Iron keeper Rory Watson kept out efforts from Nicky Cadden twice, Ebou Adams and the busy March, who also struck the crossbar.

In the second half, a superb double save by Rovers keeper Luke McGee from Tyrese Sinclair and Liam Feeney kept the scores level before Sweeney headed home the only goal of the game from Cadden’s free-kick.

Scunthorpe are now 13 points adrift of safety at the foot of the table, but boss Keith Hill gleaned the positives in defeat.

He said: “I’m pleased with the players, the determination and grit and I thought they were magnificent against arguably the best team in the league.

“Our back three nullified Jamille Matt really well and we stuck to our task. But I’m frustrated with the free-kick gift from the referee and you can’t give Nicky Cadden gifts like that for Sweeney to score from.”