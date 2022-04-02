Search

Liam Manning praises ‘discipline’ of MK Dons after beating Shrewsbury

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 7:55 PM

MK Dons might have made their 2-0 win over Shrewsbury look easy but Liam Manning insists that is only thanks to the work put in by his side.

Goals from Mo Eisa and Scott Twine helped the third-placed Dons close the gap on the top two in Sky Bet League One.

Manning’s side are now just a point behind Rotherham and Wigan, albeit having played a game more than the Millers and two more than the Latics.

He said: “I think it only looks comfortable if the players apply themselves right. The discipline and the focus are certainly there.

“It was a real tough game and we knew that coming into it. We had the break going into the game; it’s a good thing in one respect with having the break but you can also lose your rhythm a bit.

“I’m delighted with how we’ve performed in a tough game.

“What we’ve showed is we have players who are brave, players who are technically very good and a team who are connected together.

“It maybe could have been a few more but it’s never easy against a team who are set up well.

“I was really pleased with that second half. Sometimes being 1-0 up we’ve not come out and controlled the game the best.

“But looking at the bigger picture it shows how far we’ve come as a team.”

Shrewsbury had their chances, notably through Daniel Udoh before half-time but Twine’s strike 10 minutes into the second half wrapped up the points.

Shrews boss Steve Cotterill said: “If you want to be one of those teams at the top you need to play well against them.

“I thought our performance was a little bit reactive rather than proactive, which is unlike us of late.

“Every time we had instinctive moments we created chances, but we didn’t do that enough and that has cost us.

“We created some great opportunities, their goalkeeper’s made a great save in the first half.

“We’ve created three or four really good chances and we’re really frustrated we haven’t managed to score.

“On another day maybe we get a goal and it’s game on again. They get the second goal then and that makes it even more difficult.”

