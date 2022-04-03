Nervy Rotherham edge past Sutton in extra time to win Papa John’s Trophy

Republic of Ireland forward Chiedozie Ogbene’s extra-time drive shattered Sutton’s Wembley hopes to seal edgy Rotherham a 4-2 Papa John’s Trophy triumph.

League Two newcomers Sutton were mere moments from a breakthrough trophy when Rotherham’s Jordi Osei-Tutu levelled at 2-2 deep into second-half added time.

The underdogs had been the braver and more adept of the sides for 95 minutes but Osei-Tutu picked the most dramatic moment for his first goal in English senior football, the Arsenal loanee curling into the net in the sixth minute of added time.

Ogbene then drilled in from 20 yards to break Sutton’s resistance and Michael Ihiekwe nodded in a late fourth to gloss the scoreline on a day when Paul Warne’s Millers had so often struggled under the weight of expectation.

Ogbene fired his first international goal for Ireland in the 2-2 draw with Belgium at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on March 26 and just eight days later the 24-year-old found himself rippling the net at another national stadium.

Sutton skipper Craig Eastmond thought he had stolen the glory and a maiden league-level trophy for his side with a prodded second-half finish.

The former Arsenal midfielder nudged home for the south Londoners after Donovan Wilson had opened the scoring with a neat strike.

Ben Wiles had equalised for a Rotherham side so often beset by nerves, but who somehow found their route to victory thanks to those dramatic interventions from Osei-Tutu and Ogbene.

Rotherham appeared a group in the grip of Wembley nerves at the start of a hectic day.

Sutton should have been the ones overawed by the occasion, but Wilson’s assured finish punished a statuesque Rotherham defence as if to drive home the difference in demeanour.

The 25-year-old steadied himself just inside the area from Will Randall’s tee-up, and delivered a crisp left-foot strike to send the Sutton faithful into madcap celebrations.

Rotherham finally roused themselves into action at the first-half’s tail end, with midfielder Wiles curling home a dipping strike via the bar.

Joshua Kayode’s lay-off positively begged for Wiles to step up and smash one goalwards, and his response certainly did justice to the stage.

Warne’s Rotherham would have turned around the happier at 1-1 then, having salvaged parity from the wreckage of a worrisome opening.

But the Millers wasted that platform, again inviting Sutton onto the front foot.

Captain Eastmond prodded home to end a skirmish in the Rotherham box in the best possible fashion for his side.

Rotherham regrouped and pressed on for another equaliser, and replacement striker Freddie Ladapo should have delivered when clean through only to be thwarted by Dean Bouzanis’ smart save.

Just when Rotherham appeared out of ideas though, up popped replacement Osei-Tutu with a calm finish to drag the tie into extra time.

Sutton set about the start of the additional period in a bid to defy the odds once more, but their impressive spirit finally wilted.

Ogbene’s swerving strike settled the contest before Ihiekwe twisted the knife on Sutton with a headed fourth.