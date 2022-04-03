Search

03 Apr 2022

Nervy Rotherham edge past Sutton in extra time to win Papa John’s Trophy

Nervy Rotherham edge past Sutton in extra time to win Papa John’s Trophy

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Republic of Ireland forward Chiedozie Ogbene’s extra-time drive shattered Sutton’s Wembley hopes to seal edgy Rotherham a 4-2 Papa John’s Trophy triumph.

League Two newcomers Sutton were mere moments from a breakthrough trophy when Rotherham’s Jordi Osei-Tutu levelled at 2-2 deep into second-half added time.

The underdogs had been the braver and more adept of the sides for 95 minutes but Osei-Tutu picked the most dramatic moment for his first goal in English senior football, the Arsenal loanee curling into the net in the sixth minute of added time.

Ogbene then drilled in from 20 yards to break Sutton’s resistance and Michael Ihiekwe nodded in a late fourth to gloss the scoreline on a day when Paul Warne’s Millers had so often struggled under the weight of expectation.

Ogbene fired his first international goal for Ireland in the 2-2 draw with Belgium at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on March 26 and just eight days later the 24-year-old found himself rippling the net at another national stadium.

Sutton skipper Craig Eastmond thought he had stolen the glory and a maiden league-level trophy for his side with a prodded second-half finish.

The former Arsenal midfielder nudged home for the south Londoners after Donovan Wilson had opened the scoring with a neat strike.

Ben Wiles had equalised for a Rotherham side so often beset by nerves, but who somehow found their route to victory thanks to those dramatic interventions from Osei-Tutu and Ogbene.

Rotherham appeared a group in the grip of Wembley nerves at the start of a hectic day.

Sutton should have been the ones overawed by the occasion, but Wilson’s assured finish punished a statuesque Rotherham defence as if to drive home the difference in demeanour.

The 25-year-old steadied himself just inside the area from Will Randall’s tee-up, and delivered a crisp left-foot strike to send the Sutton faithful into madcap celebrations.

Rotherham finally roused themselves into action at the first-half’s tail end, with midfielder Wiles curling home a dipping strike via the bar.

Joshua Kayode’s lay-off positively begged for Wiles to step up and smash one goalwards, and his response certainly did justice to the stage.

Warne’s Rotherham would have turned around the happier at 1-1 then, having salvaged parity from the wreckage of a worrisome opening.

But the Millers wasted that platform, again inviting Sutton onto the front foot.

Captain Eastmond prodded home to end a skirmish in the Rotherham box in the best possible fashion for his side.

Rotherham regrouped and pressed on for another equaliser, and replacement striker Freddie Ladapo should have delivered when clean through only to be thwarted by Dean Bouzanis’ smart save.

Just when Rotherham appeared out of ideas though, up popped replacement Osei-Tutu with a calm finish to drag the tie into extra time.

Sutton set about the start of the additional period in a bid to defy the odds once more, but their impressive spirit finally wilted.

Ogbene’s swerving strike settled the contest before Ihiekwe twisted the knife on Sutton with a headed fourth.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media