Peterborough lose captain Oliver Norburn to injury but duo could return

Peterborough have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the visit of Luton after captain Oliver Norburn was ruled out for the rest of the season.
A scan has confirmed midfielder Norburn suffered a torn ACL while on international duty with Grenada last week.
Mark Beevers could return after missing the 4-0 defeat by Middlesbrough for personal reasons.
Ronnie Edwards should be available after a spell out with Covid-19.
Luton have doubts over Reece Burke and Gabe Osho.
The duo missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Millwall with hamstring problems.
Robert Snodgrass returned from injury as a second-half substitute against the Lions.
Sonny Bradley was also on the bench following a groin injury.
