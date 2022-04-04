Striker Sam Cosgrove remains a doubt for Wimbledon

Sam Cosgrove is a doubt for Wimbledon as they prepare to face Charlton.

The striker missed the Dons’ 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend due to injury and could be absent again.

New manager Mark Bowen could make changes and made several for his first game in charge against Wednesday, including opting for a back three with Dan Csoka coming into the defence.

Cheye Alexander (groin) and Brentford loanee Aaron Pressley (hamstring) are long-term absentees for the Dons.

Alex Gilbey will be absent for Charlton due to suspension.

The defender was shown a second yellow card for the Addicks as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Lincoln.

Jake Forster-Caskey could also push for more minutes after returning from an ACL injury and made an appearance from the bench against the Imps.

Charlton are 15th in League One with three wins from their last five games.