Search

04 Apr 2022

Striker Sam Cosgrove remains a doubt for Wimbledon

Striker Sam Cosgrove remains a doubt for Wimbledon

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Sam Cosgrove is a doubt for Wimbledon as they prepare to face Charlton.

The striker missed the Dons’ 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend due to injury and could be absent again.

New manager Mark Bowen could make changes and made several for his first game in charge against Wednesday, including opting for a back three with Dan Csoka coming into the defence.

Cheye Alexander (groin) and Brentford loanee Aaron Pressley (hamstring) are long-term absentees for the Dons.

Alex Gilbey will be absent for Charlton due to suspension.

The defender was shown a second yellow card for the Addicks as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Lincoln.

Jake Forster-Caskey could also push for more minutes after returning from an ACL injury and made an appearance from the bench against the Imps.

Charlton are 15th in League One with three wins from their last five games.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media