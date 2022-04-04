Search

04 Apr 2022

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp sidelined for Championship clash with QPR

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Sheffield United will be without captain and top scorer Billy Sharp for Tuesday’s Championship clash with QPR.

Sharp remains sidelined with a hamstring injury he sustained before the international break but Oli McBurnie, who also missed out against Stoke, could be fit to return.

Rhian Brewster, Jayden Bogle and Chris Basham are still out but Filip Uremovic could be in line to make his debut after joining from Rubin Kazan.

The Blades slipped out of the play-off places after Saturday’s loss at Stoke and start just two points ahead of their opponents.

The visitors head into the game with pressure mounting on boss Mark Warburton after just one win in their last six games.

Andre Gray has returned from international duty with Jamaica and could back back on the front-line in place of Lyndon Dykes.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng missed out again on Saturday and could face a further spell on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

Charlie Austin, who came off the bench in Saturday’s loss to Fulham, and Jeff Hendrick are pushing for starting places.

News

