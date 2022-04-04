Search

04 Apr 2022

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner could make changes ahead of Wycombe clash

04 Apr 2022

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner envisages making changes for the Sky Bet League One clash with Wycombe.

The fitness of Liam O’Neil and Shilow Tracey is being monitored closely as they recover from knocks sustained last month.

No significant injuries were incurred during Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Ipswich, but Bonner admits fatigue could be an issue.

“That performance would have taken a physical toll on the players, so how they are in training will determine whether we make some changes, which I expect will happen,” Bonner said.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is considering whether to keep faith with the same starting line-up once more.

Wanderers have been propelled into play-off contention on the back of an unbeaten run that began in early March and for the last three games Ainsworth has picked an unchanged team.

However, Joe Jacobson sustained a knock in Saturday’s 2-0 home victory over Doncaster and may force his manager’s hand.

“It’s all about a squad game but a settled side is better than chopping and changing. The boys have been great,” Ainsworth said.

