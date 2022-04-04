Search

04 Apr 2022

Declan John a doubt for Bolton as they prepare to face Portsmouth

Declan John a doubt for Bolton as they prepare to face Portsmouth

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Declan John is a doubt for Bolton as they prepare to face Portsmouth.

The defender suffered a back injury and was absent for the Trotters’ 1-1 draw with Wigan at the weekend.

Kieran Lee is edging closer to a return following heel surgery but the Pompey game could come too soon.

Kyle Dempsey and Oladapo Afolayan are also doubts after picking up knocks against Latics.

Michael Jacobs could push for more minutes ahead of Portsmouth’s trip.

The winger made an appearance from the bench before the international break against Wycombe and could feature again against the Trotters.

Right-back Kieron Freeman is doubtful with an ankle injury and Reeco Hackett is a long-term absentee for Pompey with a knee injury.

Danny Cowley’s side are currently 10th in League One.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media