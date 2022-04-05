Lewis Grabban targets return to Nottingham Forest starting XI in Coventry clash

Lewis Grabban hopes to make his first start since January as Nottingham Forest seek to maintain their Sky Bet Championship promotion push at home to Coventry.

Grabban spent two months out with an ankle problem before returning as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Blackpool.

But boss Steve Cooper has other striking options in Keinan Davis and Sam Surridge, who was on the scoresheet at Bloomfield Road, as Forest bid to extend their unbeaten eight-match Championship run.

Brice Samba reclaimed the goalkeeping gloves at Blackpool after a seven-game absence, with Ethan Horvath having just returned from international duty with the United States.

Coventry are waiting on Kyle McFadzean, with the centre-half close to returning after missing three games with a calf strain.

Fellow defender Jake Clarke-Salter has returned to parent club Chelsea for treatment on a torn groin and is unlikely to play for the Sky Blues again this season.

Jodi Jones (cartilage), Josh Eccles (calf) and Liam Kelly (hamstring) remain on the casualty list.

Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres scored his 15th goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Blackburn and played under Cooper during a Swansea loan spell last term.