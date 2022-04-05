Search

05 Apr 2022

West Brom still without Daryl Dike for Bournemouth clash

05 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

Daryl Dike remains out for West Brom as they prepare to welcome Bournemouth.

The striker has been sidelined since January with a hamstring injury and suffered a blow in his recovery with a tendon problem now likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Matt Phillips is currently out with a foot injury and has not played for the Baggies since January.

Kean Bryan is out with a serious knee injury and Kenneth Zohore has a muscle problem.

Bournemouth are likely to be without Kieffer Moore despite the striker stepping up his comeback.

The forward has been out since breaking his foot on his debut against Birmingham in February but boss Scott Parker hopes to have him available soon.

Junior Stanislas (hamstring) is nearing fitness after being out for almost three months but the trip to The Hawthorns could still come too soon.

Robbie Brady (calf) is fit again but was still missing from the squad for Saturday’s 3-2 win over Bristol City.

