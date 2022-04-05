Search

05 Apr 2022

‘Nowhere else I want to play’ – Sam Tomkins ‘in talks’ over new Catalans deal

05 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Catalans Dragons full-back Sam Tomkins is in talks about extending his stay in the south of France.

The England captain, who turned 33 in March, is in his fourth season with the Dragons, having joined them from home-town club Wigan at the end of 2018.

He is out of contract this year but has put down roots in Perpignan – two of his four children were born there – and has no intention of playing for another team.

“I’m in talks,” Tomkins told the PA news agency. “I want to stay, I’ve spoken to the owner and hopefully we can sort something.

“There’s nowhere else I want to play, I don’t want play for any other team. On my side it’s an easy choice, it’s up to the club now.”

Tomkins is currently preparing for the Catalans’ glamour home tie with Super League champions St Helens in the quarter-finals of the Betfred Challenge Cup on Saturday, when they hope to be boosted by the return of a trio of players.

Stand-off Mitchell Pearce and prop forward Jordan Dezaria are both poised to return from suspension while utility player Arthur Mourge, who is Tomkins’ understudy, could come into the reckoning after recovering from an ankle injury sustained in pre-season training.

“The team’s not been finalised yet but hopefully he will come in and give us a boost,” Tomkins said.

“Obviously having Mitch back is big. He’s one of our leaders and, if we are to win the game, we will need all our spine playing well.

“And Jordan Dezaria coming back into the side will give us a little bit more aggression and a little bit more punch in the middle.”

