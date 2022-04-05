Search

05 Apr 2022

Ben Stokes waiting for scan results before deciding summer plans

Ben Stokes waiting for scan results before deciding summer plans

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 9:25 PM

Ben Stokes hopes to have a clearer picture of his summer plans following scans on his knee.

The England vice-captain suffered problems during the tour of the West Indies, as Joe Root’s side slumped to a Test series defeat after a disappointing loss in Grenada.

Stokes is set for further checks in a bid to determine how he can move forwards, with the domestic season about to resume ahead of another busy summer international schedule starting against New Zealand in June.

“(With) my knee problems out in the Caribbean, I am getting all the scans … so I literally can’t make any plans until we see what is going on there,” Stokes said on 4C’s Round the Wicket podcast.

“At the moment, no training until I get these scans, then we find out what is going on, then hopefully can make a plan from there on.”

Following draws in the first two Test matches, England undid all their efforts with a poor batting display in Grenada as the West Indies went on to win by 10 wickets.

Stokes, though, feels the squad can learn from their shortcomings to produce more consistent results under pressure.

“I said in the changing room after the last game, unfortunately all that hard work we put in the first two games is going to be forgotten about because of how this last game has gone, and that’s just how sport goes,” Stokes said.

“It’s what people focus on, but I think what we just need to do is to obviously just play the man a bit more rather than the situation.

“It’s something we have all been guilty of even with the ball and with the bat – sometimes when we get into quite crunch situations, we can be a bit guilty of playing the situation over playing the man.

“I think that is something that this whole group can take forward, just really break it down a lot simpler and just go ‘right, it’s me against you’ rather than me against the whole situation of this whole game.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media