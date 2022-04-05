Ben Stokes waiting for scan results before deciding summer plans

Ben Stokes hopes to have a clearer picture of his summer plans following scans on his knee.

The England vice-captain suffered problems during the tour of the West Indies, as Joe Root’s side slumped to a Test series defeat after a disappointing loss in Grenada.

Stokes is set for further checks in a bid to determine how he can move forwards, with the domestic season about to resume ahead of another busy summer international schedule starting against New Zealand in June.

“(With) my knee problems out in the Caribbean, I am getting all the scans … so I literally can’t make any plans until we see what is going on there,” Stokes said on 4C’s Round the Wicket podcast.

“At the moment, no training until I get these scans, then we find out what is going on, then hopefully can make a plan from there on.”

Following draws in the first two Test matches, England undid all their efforts with a poor batting display in Grenada as the West Indies went on to win by 10 wickets.

Stokes, though, feels the squad can learn from their shortcomings to produce more consistent results under pressure.

“I said in the changing room after the last game, unfortunately all that hard work we put in the first two games is going to be forgotten about because of how this last game has gone, and that’s just how sport goes,” Stokes said.

“It’s what people focus on, but I think what we just need to do is to obviously just play the man a bit more rather than the situation.

“It’s something we have all been guilty of even with the ball and with the bat – sometimes when we get into quite crunch situations, we can be a bit guilty of playing the situation over playing the man.

“I think that is something that this whole group can take forward, just really break it down a lot simpler and just go ‘right, it’s me against you’ rather than me against the whole situation of this whole game.”