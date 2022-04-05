Search

05 Apr 2022

Adam Peaty hits form to retain British title

Adam Peaty hits form to retain British title

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 10:25 PM

Adam Peaty produced the second fastest time of 2022 in the 100 metres breaststroke as he retained his British title in Sheffield.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist posted a time of 58.58 seconds at the British Championships at Ponds Forge, finishing half a second in front of Loughborough team-mate James Wilby.

Only Holland’s Arno Kamminga has swum faster this year, when he finished in 58.52 in February.

It is a promising start for Peaty in just his second event since the Tokyo Olympics as he looks to peak for the Commenwealth Games and World Championships later this year.

Elsewhere, Daniel Jervis won the 400m freestyle title with a time of 3:50.36 and Sebastian Somerset was champion in the 50m backstroke, finishing in 25.30.

Imogen Clark finished ahead of Commenwealth champion Sarah Vasey in the women’s 50m backstroke and Abbie Wood claimed victory in the 200m freestyle where Freya Colbert finished third, shortly before winning the 400m medley.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media