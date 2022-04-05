Search

06 Apr 2022

Wealdstone and Maidenhead share stalemate

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 10:55 PM

Wealdstone and Maidenhead were forced to share the spoils as they drew 0-0.

The point moves the Stones up to 17th in the National League table while the Magpies remain 19th.

Maidenhead had a chance to find the opener 10 minutes in but George Wickens made a good save to deny Shaun Donnellan before Kane Ferdinand fired the rebound over the bar.

Wealdstone came close just after the half-hour mark but Nathan Ashmore was equal to Rhys Browne’s effort.

Sam Barratt had a good chance for the Magpies five minutes into the second half but his free-kick smashed off the crossbar.

The Stones had another chance through Charles Clayden, but his effort was poked wide from Jaydn Mundle-Smith’s cross.

