Wealdstone and Maidenhead share stalemate

Wealdstone and Maidenhead were forced to share the spoils as they drew 0-0.
The point moves the Stones up to 17th in the National League table while the Magpies remain 19th.
Maidenhead had a chance to find the opener 10 minutes in but George Wickens made a good save to deny Shaun Donnellan before Kane Ferdinand fired the rebound over the bar.
Wealdstone came close just after the half-hour mark but Nathan Ashmore was equal to Rhys Browne’s effort.
Sam Barratt had a good chance for the Magpies five minutes into the second half but his free-kick smashed off the crossbar.
The Stones had another chance through Charles Clayden, but his effort was poked wide from Jaydn Mundle-Smith’s cross.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.