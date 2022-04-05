Wigan see off Accrington to regain pole position in League One

Wigan regained leadership of Sky Bet League One for the first time since January in emphatic style thanks to a 3-0 home victory over Accrington.
The visitors enjoyed the better of the opening half hour, but were unable to find a breakthrough which would have put pressure on the home side.
Yeboah Amankwah fired wide and Matt Butcher forced a decent save from Ben Amos – and that seemed to be the wake-up call Wigan needed.
Joe Bennett should have opened the scoring but headed wide from Tendayi Darikwa’s cross.
But the left-back made amends with a brilliant free-kick that flew into the top corner eight minutes before half-time.
Five minutes later, Josh Magennis headed home Max Power’s inviting delivery to double the lead.
And Will Keane made it 3-0 on 57 minutes, following up to tap home after Accrington goalkeeper Toby Savin dropped a Power free-kick at his feet.
Darikwa and Bennett almost made it four, before Callum Lang hit the bar late on.
