06 Apr 2022

Dagenham and Boreham Wood fail to find a breakthrough

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 11:25 PM

Dagenham and Boreham Wood came away with a point each after a goalless draw at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Both sides remain just outside of the National League play-off places, with Boreham in eighth and Dagenham ninth.

The Wood had a chance to go ahead when Kane Smith picked out Josh Rees but Dagenham were able to clear the ball, before Tyrone Marsh shot over the bar.

Paul McCallum came close for the Daggers too, but his shot was saved by Taye Ashby-Hammond.

Elliot Justham made a good save to deny Scott Boden from close range just before half-time.

The Dagenham goalkeeper was called into action again 15 minutes into the second half to deny a low shot from Rees.

The visitors had another chance from close range, but Manny Onariase was able to defend the danger before Boden’s shot from the edge of the box flew wide.

