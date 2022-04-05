Search

06 Apr 2022

Bolton hit back to deny Portsmouth in frustrating draw

Bolton hit back to deny Portsmouth in frustrating draw

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 11:55 PM

Kieran Sadlier’s penalty equaliser earned Bolton a 1-1 draw against Portsmouth, a result neither side needed in their outside chase for the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

Sadlier’s 72nd-minute spot-kick came after Hayden Carter’s trip on substitute Elias Kachunga.

Until then Pompey were good value for the lead given to them by 10-goal Aiden O’Brien after 50 minutes.

Despite a suspicion of offside in the build-up, O’Brien side-footed Marcus Harness’s cut-back out of James Trafford’s reach.

The keeper smothered George Hirst’s attempt as the visitors looked to secure a fourth successive win over their former Premier League rivals.

Bolton lost influential skipper Ricardo Santos at half-time and when top scorer Dapo Afolayan limped off after 65 minutes as well, Wanderers feared it might not be their night.

Instead Kachunga, Afolayan’s 65th-minute replacement, was brought down as he chased a pass into the area and Sadlier converted his second goal for the club.

Bolton, with only two wins from their last seven games, remain 11th, 12 points off the top six with five games remaining.

Pompey stay 10th on the same points total but with two games in hand on sixth-placed Wycombe.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media