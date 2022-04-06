Boris Johnson says transgender women should not compete in women’s sport

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it seems “sensible” that transgender women should not be able to compete in female sporting categories.

Johnson made the comments during a visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City on Wednesday in the wake of transgender cyclist Emily Bridges being prevented from riding at the National Omnium Championships in Derby last weekend.

Bridges, who began hormone therapy last year, had been due to race for the first time in the female category after British Cycling gave the 21-year-old the green light to enter but Union Cycliste Internationale ruled her ineligible.

Today we're calling for a coalition to address transgender and non-binary participation in elite sport, and can provide an update on this weekend's British National Omnium Championships. Read more: https://t.co/MYjV2scXfn pic.twitter.com/ETbxYVzIfK — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) March 30, 2022

“I don’t think that biological males should be competing in female sporting events. And maybe that’s a controversial thing… but it just seems to me to be sensible,” the Prime Minister said.

“That doesn’t mean that I’m not immensely sympathetic to people who want to change gender, to transition. It’s vital that we give people the maximum possible love and support in making those decisions.

“But these are complex issues and I don’t think they can be solved with one swift, easy piece of legislation. It takes a lot of thought to get this right.”

Welsh rider Bridges detailed how she had been “harassed and demonised” in the days after UCI had prevented her from racing at the Derby Velodrome Arena.

She first went public with the challenges she has faced with her gender at the end of 2020 and, while going through hormone therapy, has continued to race in men event’s, winning the men’s points race at the British Universities Championships in Glasgow in February.

Stonewall criticised the intervention of cycling’s world governing body and insisted they were disappointed Bridges had not been given a “fair chance” despite being in full compliance of British Cycling’s competition criteria, with her testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre for the past 12 months.

“As is no surprise with most of the British media, I’ve been relentlessly harassed and demonised by those who have a specific agenda to push,” Bridges wrote on social-media on Friday.

“They attack anything that isn’t the norm and print whatever is most likely to result in the highest engagement for their articles, and bring in advertising.

“This is without care for the wellbeing of individuals or marginalised groups, and others are left to pick up the pieces due to their actions.”

Bridges continued: “Despite the public announcement, I still have little clarity around their finding of my ineligibility under their regulations.

We had a great weekend at Derby Arena for the National Madison and Omnium Championships! 🏆🇬🇧 Huge thanks to our organisers @VelospeedCC, the commissaries and all the volunteers who made it such a great success 👏🏼 📸 Alessandra Bucci pic.twitter.com/PgVna5G1CF — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) April 3, 2022

“I am an athlete, and I just want to race competitively again, within the regulations set by British Cycling and UCI after careful consideration of the research around transgender athletes.

“No one should have to choose between being who they are, and participating in the sport they love.”

British Cycling, in announcing the UCI had ruled Bridges unable to compete, called for a coalition “to share, learn and understand more about how we can achieve fairness.”