Search

06 Apr 2022

Roy Hodgson’s still got it and crowds follow Tiger – Wednesday’s sporting social

Roy Hodgson’s still got it and crowds follow Tiger – Wednesday’s sporting social

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 8:25 PM

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 6.

Football

Roy Hodgson rolled back the years.

Rest and recovery for Liverpool.

Ronald Koeman was looking forward to his new job.

Bastian Schweinsteiger had his eyes on the night’s Champions League action.

Clubs looked back.

Cricket

Nat Sciver and Tammy Beaumont reflected on the World Cup.

Stuart Broad tested people’s Nottinghamshire knowledge.

Golf

It’s not Masters week if you don’t try and skim a ball across the water at 16.

Some are better at it than others.

Five deep to watch Tiger Woods – and he’s only practising.

Motor racing

Valtteri Bottas tried a new sport.

Boxing

Tony Bellew was pumped for Everton’s big match with Burnley.

UFC

Conor McGregor put the work in.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media