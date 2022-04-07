Search

07 Apr 2022

Midfielder Paul Lewis suspended as Northampton host Bradford

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Northampton will be without suspended midfielder Paul Lewis for their home game against Bradford.

Lewis was sent off for two yellow cards in last week’s 1-0 defeat at Mansfield and sits out a one-game ban.

Defender Ali Koiki has returned to training after missing the last three games due to a hamstring injury, but is not expected to be ready in time.

Midfielder Peter Abimbola is back in contention after recovering from a back problem and illness.

Bradford striker Lee Angol is edging closer to his return to action after a long injury lay-off, but is unlikely to feature.

Angol, sidelined since January with a hamstring injury, featured in a friendly defeat at Huddersfield this week.

Winger Charles Vernam is pushing for his first start since recovering from a similar issue having stepped off the bench in City’s last three matches.

Forward Abo Eisa (hamstring) and striker Tom Elliott (knee) remain long-term absentees.

