07 Apr 2022

Cameron Brannagan could return for out-of-sorts Oxford against Sunderland

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Oxford hope to welcome back midfielder Cameron Brannagan for the visit of promotion rivals Sunderland.

Brannagan suffered a head injury in training and missed successive defeats by Plymouth and Morecambe as Oxford slipped from fifth to eighth in Sky Bet League One.

Elliott Moore has also been absent through illness, with U’s boss Karl Robinson suggesting he will play a back three when the defender is available.

Luke McNally will be checked after suffering a suspected broken nose at Morecambe, while Marcus Browne (hamstring) and Sam Baldock (knee) are expected to miss out again.

Striker Nathan Broadhead could return to the Sunderland line-up after grabbing a last-gasp winner against Gillingham.

Black Cats boss Alex Neil revealed after the 1-0 Stadium of Light victory that Everton loanee Broadhead had been close to a starting spot following an injury lay-off.

Defender Danny Batth’s return after two months out with an ankle problem has also boosted seventh-placed Sunderland, who have one point more than Oxford and a game in hand.

Alex Pritchard was withdrawn against Gillingham after an hour, but that was a precautionary measure following injury and the former Huddersfield and Norwich midfielder is available.

