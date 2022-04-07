Search

07 Apr 2022

Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou to work with Simona Halep

Former world number one Simona Halep has acquired the services of Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Frenchman Mouratoglou says he accepted Halep’s offer to mentor her full time after receiving the approval of Williams, who he has coached for the last 10 years.

Williams is currently on the sidelines due to injury.

Mouratoglou, who has mentored several top players such as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Coco Gauff, will take up his new role with the Romanian on Tour in Madrid in May.

“In the last eight months I realised how much I’ve missed coaching,” Mouratoglou said on Twitter. “It is the passion of my life and I still feel I have so much to give.

“Simona came to the Mouratoglou Academy before Indian Wells for a training block. I swung by at a few of her practices, watched her train.

“At the end of the week, she asked me if I was available to coach her. I have the highest respect for her but it was out of the question at the time.

“A few weeks later, I had a conversation with Serena and the door opened for me, at least short term, to work with someone else.”

The 30-year-old Halep, who was Wimbledon champion in 2019, announced her split with long-time coach Darren Cahill last September. She is now ranked 20 in the world.

