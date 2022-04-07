Search

07 Apr 2022

Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Tayo Edun pushing for Blackburn return against Blackpool

Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Tayo Edun pushing for Blackburn return against Blackpool

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Blackburn pair Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Tayo Edun could return to the squad for the home game against Blackpool.

Defender Zeefuik has struggled with successive hamstring and foot injuries since joining in January on loan from Hertha Berlin.

Midfielder Edun, sidelined since the end of January due to an ankle injury, travelled with the squad for last week’s draw at Coventry but was not involved in the match.

Striker Ben Brereton Diaz (ankle) is pushing for a return to the starting line-up after stepping off the bench against Coventry, but Dilan Markanday, Darragh Lenihan and Reda Khadra are still out.

Blackpool will be without goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw after he was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital during the midweek defeat at Preston.

Grimshaw took a blow to the head in a first-half collision with Preston’s Cameron Archer and Chris Maxwell is likely to resume in his absence.

Midfielder Matty Virtue is pushing for a start. He made his first appearance in 13 months off the bench on Tuesday night after recovering from a knee injury.

Jordan Gabriel is fit again and hoping to return to the squad after being sidelined since February due to a hamstring problem.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media