07 Apr 2022

Jack Iredale could feature for Cambridge against Morecambe following injury

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Cambridge could be boosted by the return of Jack Iredale for the Sky Bet League One visit of Morecambe.

The defender has been missing with an ankle injury but is back in training sooner than anticipated.

U’s boss Mark Bonner could make changes following the 4-1 home loss to Wycombe on Tuesday night.

Liam O’Neil and Shilow Tracey could also be in contention as they work their way back to fitness.

Morecambe have no fresh injury concerns as they look to continue a good run of form.

The Shrimps have moved out of the relegation zone with back-to-back wins, including a 2-1 victory over Oxford last time out.

With the team unchanged for those two successes, Derek Adams is unlikely to tinker.

That means Alfie McCalmont and Greg Leigh could miss out once again, the pair not having featured since returning from international duty.

